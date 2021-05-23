MP denies that the government filed an appeal on the budget law

Shafaq News/ MP of al-Amal (Hope) Parliamentary bloc denied appealing articles of the 2021 Federal Budget law at the Federal Supreme Court.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, MP Salim Hamza said, "The government is seeking to file an appeal at the Federal Court on some articles of the General Budget Law, but has not yet submitted any appeal against the law.”

He added, “The government intends to file an appeal on ten articles in the Budget Law introduced by the Council of Representatives, some related to development projects in the districts.”

“Any appeal on some of the law’s articles will not impact the execution of the Budget Law.”

The legal department in the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers lodged an appeal on some of the budget items for their violation of the government’s program and the principle of separation of powers, and submitted a request to the Federal Court to issue a state order to annul the enforcement of these provisions until the case is settled.

In February, the Iraqi parliament had approved the country's Financial Budget for 2021, with a total expenditure of 129 trillion dinars and a deficit of 28 trillion dinars.