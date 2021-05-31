MP denies reports about a General Amnesty bill undercook

Shafaq News/ The Legal Committee in the Iraqi Parliament denied reports about a parliamentary move to draft a law for a general amnesty, asserting its rejection of the issuance of such laws.

Committee Member, MP Hasan al-Oqabi, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "there is no movement in the Parliament to amend or draft a law," he noted, "voting on such a law will open the prisons' gates for the corrupts and terrorists."

"The Legal Committee opposes the issuance of a law for General Amnesty," he continued, "the previous law voted upon in the Parliament helped releasing hundreds of terrorists."

The Mufti of the Republic, Mahdi al-Somaidaie, on Friday called on the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, to issue a "General Amnesty", indicating that the families and relatives of the arrestees and detainees are Staging a massive demonstration on July 1.