MP denies al-Khanjar's intentions to withdraw from al-Siyada

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-07T21:05:14+0000

Shafaq News / Leaks from pro-Coordination Framework sources revealed attempts to convince Khamis al-Khanjar to join a new alliance headed by Nouri al-Maliki. However, al-Azm movement still confirms its keenness to remain a part of al-Siyada coalition, which also includes Mohammad al-Halboosi's Taqadum movement. MP of al-Azm coalition, Mudher al-Karwi, told Shafaq News agency that the Framework did not withdraw from al-Siyada coalition, and is still part of the trilateral alliance. The trilateral alliance includes al-Siyada coalition, the Sadrist movement, and the Kurdistan Democratic Party. Al-Karwi added that the delay in signing the decision to nominate a candidate from al-Azm to head the Sunni Endowment Bureau, by the Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, prompted al-Khanjar to hold talks with the Coordination Framework. Earlier, an official source reported that PM al-Kadhimi had decided to appoint a new head of the Sunni Endowment Bureau, and a document issued by his media office, addressed to the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, showed his approval to relieve Saad Hamid Kambash from his duties and reassign him as an agent for the Chief of the Diwan, again.

