MP demands Turkey to investigate the assault on the Kurdish Iraqi family in Mersin

Shafaq News/ The Rapporteur of the Standing Committee for Foreign Relations in the Iraqi Parliament, Sherko Merwaes, demanded Turkey to prosecute the "Racist Group" that assaulted a Kurdish Iraqi family in the Turkish city of Mersin.

Marwaes said in a statement today, Friday, "an Iraqi family from the Kurdistan Region was exposed to racist abuse, murder attempt, and insult by a racist group in the Turkish city of Mersin where they went for Tourism. As a result of the attack, the father sustained serious injuries, and he was transferred to the hospital."

"as we condemn these recurring racist attacks that Iraqi tourists and residents are exposed to in Turkey, we demand the Turkish government to launch an investigation into these accidents and punish the culprits."

Merwaes called on "the Iraqi diplomatic mission in Turkey to keep tabs on the case with the institutions in charge of the investigation down to the Judiciary and coordinate with the Turkish authorities to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future."

Footage emerged for a group of Turkish citizens battering a father of a Kurdish family from Erbil on vacation in Turkey.

According to information obtained by Shafaq News Agency, the family was heading to Mersin from Antalya when the Turkish group insulted and attacked the family, severely injuring the father and wounding his twelve-year-old son.

The local government of Erbil issued a statement denouncing the vicious assault and demanded an investigation into the incident. The governor of Erbil, Omed Khoshnaw, called the family and ensured that the perpetrators will be prosecuted and punished.