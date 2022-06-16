Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

MP calls on the Coordination Framework to seize the opportunity and form a government

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-16T18:06:33+0000
MP calls on the Coordination Framework to seize the opportunity and form a government

Shafaq News/ A member of Al-Fatah's parliamentary bloc urged the Shiite Coordination Framework to seize the opportunity and proceed with forming a new government after the resignation of the Sadrist movement's lawmakers.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, MP Mohammad Karim al-Beldawi said, "since the Sadrist MPs have made it irreversible after their resignation, the Coordination Framework became the largest bloc in the parliament. Therefore, it can take the initiative and form the government."

"The political forces shall reach a common ground that finalizes the election procedures, names the largest bloc, elect a president of the republic, and choose a new prime minister," he added, "the Sadrist movement has left it hanging for them to take it."

Earlier today, a source revealed that the Coordination Framework is scheduled to hold a key meeting with the Iraqi parliament speaker, Mohammad al-Halboosi, to settle the names of the candidates who will replace the resigned MPs.

related

Al-Sadr will not participate in a  government with Al-Maliki, official says

Date: 2022-01-06 08:30:14
Al-Sadr will not participate in a  government with Al-Maliki, official says

Coordination Framework convened to deliberate the outcomes of the Parliament's first session

Date: 2022-01-11 17:29:37
Coordination Framework convened to deliberate the outcomes of the Parliament's first session

Coordination Framework convenes to discuss al-Sadr's "political maneuver"

Date: 2022-06-12 18:57:19
Coordination Framework convenes to discuss al-Sadr's "political maneuver"

Coordination Framework meet to discuss the recent attack on Erbil

Date: 2022-03-13 22:18:54
Coordination Framework meet to discuss the recent attack on Erbil

PUK and Coordination Framework reiterate commitment to "peaceful approach" to forming the government

Date: 2022-02-14 16:09:26
PUK and Coordination Framework reiterate commitment to "peaceful approach" to forming the government

Al-Ameri will be in charge of the talks with the Sadrist movement, source says

Date: 2021-12-25 12:34:09
Al-Ameri will be in charge of the talks with the Sadrist movement, source says

Coordination Framework denies reports on naming al-Maliki for premiership

Date: 2022-06-16 13:37:31
Coordination Framework denies reports on naming al-Maliki for premiership

CF to announce the number of the Blocking one-third representatives

Date: 2022-03-25 18:48:45
CF to announce the number of the Blocking one-third representatives