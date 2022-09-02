Report

MP calls on international community to save Yazidi migrants stranded in Greece

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-02T12:19:51+0000
MP calls on international community to save Yazidi migrants stranded in Greece

Shafaq News / MP in the Iraqi Parliament, Mahma Khalil, called on the International community to save the Yazidi migrants who have been stuck in Greece for the last several days.

Khalil said in a statement today that the Greek authorities prevented about 150 Yazidi migrants, including children and elderly, to enter refugee camps, and are currently trying to survive amid harsh conditions.

He held the successive Iraqi governments and the international community responsible for what the Yazidi community has endured, especially since the invasion of Sinjar in 2014.

He called on Baghdad to contact the United Nations, the European Union, and Athena to save the migrants.

On Sunday, the administrator of Snuny sub-district confirmed that more than 3500 Yazidi persons have left Iraq recently, noting that 4000 passports for Yazidi civilians have been issued last month.

