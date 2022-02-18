Report

MP calls on al-Kadhimi to investigate "violations" committed by army forces during raids in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-18T14:52:25+0000
MP calls on al-Kadhimi to investigate "violations" committed by army forces during raids in Diyala

Shafaq News/ A member of al-Siyada bloc called on the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, to start an investigation into "violations" perpetrated by a force from the Iraqi army during raids in northern Baqubah, Diyala's capital city.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency earlier today, Friday, MP Nawras al-Issa said, "a force from the mechanized regiment affiliated with the fifth division of the Iraqi army raided al-Safit village, 50 kilometers northwest al-Khalis district, and arrested some locals and inexplicably insulted the women and elders."

"Those deeds harm the reputation of the armed forces that made huge sacrifices in the battle against terrorism and extremism," she said, "the troops who committed those deeds shall be held accountable."

