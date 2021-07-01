Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

MP calls for splitting the national power grid into sub-networks for each governorate

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-01T14:20:54+0000
MP calls for splitting the national power grid into sub-networks for each governorate

Shafaq News/ MP of Saladin Jasim Jbara accused on Thursday fuel traders of orchestrating the attacks on power transmission towers and suggested splitting the national grid into independent sub-networks for each governorate.

In a press conference held in the Parliament headquarters, “we convened with the undersecretary of the Ministry of Electricity and other officials in the Ministry. We exchanged views. We do not want to hold the Ministry liable for what is happening.”

Jbara added, “transmission towers have been attacked 64 times in Saladin. The attacks took place in open space. After the maintenance team put the tower back in service, the tower is detonated again. In west Kirkuk, transmission towers in Mulla Abdalla had been destroyed 20 times, the last of which were yesterday; four towers were bombed.”

Jbara noted that the attacks take place in territories free of ISIS operatives. “Some traders are committing vandalism. They sell fuel for generators. For this reason, they do such deeds to protect their interest.”

The lawmaker demanded establishing power grids at the levels of the governorates, each with an independent power plant that can be operated via natural gas, fuel, or solar energy.

related

Saladin demands more wheat marketing centers amid abundance in the governorate

Date: 2021-05-13 14:16:44
Saladin demands more wheat marketing centers amid abundance in the governorate

PMF bombs ISIS sites in eastern Saladin

Date: 2021-04-18 07:58:39
PMF bombs ISIS sites in eastern Saladin

Iraqi security forces establish full control on Kanous Island

Date: 2020-10-23 10:53:12
Iraqi security forces establish full control on Kanous Island

Heavy Security deployment in Saladin to protect Shiite visitors of Samarra

Date: 2021-02-14 12:32:30
Heavy Security deployment in Saladin to protect Shiite visitors of Samarra

PMF thwarts an ISIS attack in Saladin

Date: 2020-12-06 13:47:50
PMF thwarts an ISIS attack in Saladin

An explosion in a military base in Saladin

Date: 2020-07-27 21:20:55
An explosion in a military base in Saladin

Investment Commission head returns to his position by a federal decision

Date: 2021-03-10 15:47:31
Investment Commission head returns to his position by a federal decision

The Iraqi intelligence arrested ISIS members in Saladin

Date: 2021-01-09 16:06:43
The Iraqi intelligence arrested ISIS members in Saladin