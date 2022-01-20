MP calls for immediate intervention to help Yazidi families stuck in the snow

Shafaq News / MP Vian Dakhil called on the Federal government to immediately intervene and save 700 Yazidi families stuck in the snow.

Dakhil, who is also the spokesperson of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in Parliament, said, "due to the cold and heavy snow, more than 700 Yazidi families from Sinjar, are living in camp Sardasht, after ISIS destroyed their houses and attacked them in 2014."

"They are all trapped in the snow, and have no food supply, nor white oil nor blankets", she added.

She called on Nineveh's local government to address the crisis and help the refugees return to their homes, by implementing the Sinjar agreement.

On October 9, Baghdad and Erbil reached an agreement to normalize the situation in Sinjar, according to which the district will be jointly administrated.

ISIS invaded Sinjar district in 2014 and committed a massacre against its residents, before the Peshmerga forces regained it the following year.

However, the Iraqi army backed by Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi forces invaded the region due to the tension between Erbil and Baghdad against the independence referendum's backdrop held in 2017.

There are currently two local governments for Sinjar, one of which was appointed by the federal government authorities, and the second is the elected government, which is running its business from Duhok governorate.

The PKK reject repeated calls from the Kurdistan Region to leave its territory, which gets subjected to Turkish attacks that impede the return of tens of thousands of displaced Yazidis to their homes.