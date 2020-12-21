MP calls for emergency session after the collapse of the Dinar exchange rates

Shafaq News / Hassan Karim Al-Kaabi, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, called for an "emergency" session of the Council of Representatives in the presence of the Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and the Governor of the Central Bank to discuss the repercussions of the "sudden" rise in the dollar exchange rate against the Iraqi Dinar.

In a statement, Al-Kaabi demanded providing the necessary guarantees to protect the vulnerable and low-income classes.

Yesterday, Sunday, 28 members of the Iraqi Council of Representatives called for an "urgent" parliamentary session. They announced that they would collect signatures to host Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the Minister of Finance, and the Central Bank Governor.

The Iraqi Council of Ministers adjourned its emergency session to discuss the draft federal budget law for 2021, to be resumed on Monday afternoon.

A government source told Shafaq News Agency that the Parliament decided to complete the discussion on the draft budget law on Monday afternoon after passing most of its paragraphs and making amendments to the draft submitted by the Ministry of Finance.

An informed source revealed, on Sunday, that the Council of Ministers had made amendments to the draft Budget Law 2021 during a session held on Sunday morning.