MP calls for cooperation between the Peshmerga and Federal security forces

Shafaq News/ A member of the Parliamentary Committee for Security and Defense Committee called on Saturday for enhancing the cooperation between the Federal security forces and the Peshmerga to neutralize the "outlaw gangs" jeopardizing the region's security.

Committee Member, MP of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Harim Agha, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "unruly gangs and groups exploit the security gaps between the Federal forces and the Peshmerga to launch blitzes against the Global Coalition headquarters and civil targets in the region and other governorates."

Agha called for "laying a joint plan between the Peshmerga and the Federal forces to deter outlaw gangs and groups from ripping apart the relation between Baghdad and Erbil and undermine the agreements between them."

"The security gaps between the region borders, Nineveh, and other territories have become a launchpad to orchestrate and execute attacks against security and civilian headquarters in the region, which have inflicted casualties between civilians and security forces."

"Activating the agreements between Baghdad and Erbil is the optimal solution to curb these attacks that adversely affects Iraq's reputation and standing in the international community, which is bolstering efforts to eliminate terrorism and maintain security in the country."