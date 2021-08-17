MP calls for an agreement that protects Iraq's economic rights 

Shafaq News/ Member of the Parliamentary Foreign Relations Committee, Nahida Al-Daini, demanded concluding a long-term international charter that guarantees Iraq's economic rights with neighboring countries, and preserves security sovereignty during the Baghdad summit.

Al-Daini told Shafaq News Agency; "The Baghdad summit should be an opportunity for Iraq to get rid of security interventions, external domination of the local economy, and control of the private sector," stressing that the regional water file, as well as a long-term agreement that guarantees Iraq's rights of water were included to be discussed.

Al-Daini called on the Iraqi government and the countries participating in the summit to save Iraq from external security interventions and violations of sovereignty in several border areas, and to oblige neighboring countries to participate in the fight against terrorism.

The MP hoped that the Baghdad summit will be an opportunity to build solid relations with neighboring countries in a way that guarantees the interests of Iraq and frees it from the economic and political problems that have accumulated for many years.