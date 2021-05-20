Report

MP calls for amending the electoral law

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-20T14:30:34+0000
MP calls for amending the electoral law

Shafaq News/ The Rapporteur of the Parliamentary Committee for Regions and Governorates, Sherwan al-Dubardani, called for holding a session to amend the electoral law and adopt biometric cards to avert muddling the results of the election.

Al-Dubardani said in a statement today, Thursday, "the Parliamentary political forces shall amend the electoral law, especially the items related to the voters' card in order to hold fair and just elections."

The Rapporteur of the Parliamentary Committee for Regions and Governorates laid emphasis on proceeding with this step "to meet the demands of the demonstrators and honor the blood of the Martyrs who perished in the protests."

