MP calls for addressing the security breaches in Tarmiyah

Shafaq News/ A member of the Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee, Abbas Sarout, called on the competent authorities to address the security imbalance in the Tarmiyah district, north of the capital, Baghdad.

Sarout told Shafaq News Agency, "The recurrence of terrorist incidents and attacks against the security forces, al-Hashd al-Shaabi, and other social segments, is evidence of the presence of ISIS sleeper cells in Tarmiyah areas, orchards, and forests."

"The security leaders must develop an effective security strategy to address the Tarmiyah file, either by partially bulldozing agricultural lands, which the people reject, or cutting down orchards to reveal the passages and movements of the terrorist organization's elements."

Sarout stressed the, "necessity of adopting a security and societal plan with the participation of the people to eliminate terrorist outposts and protect the capital."

He pointed out that the Parliamentary Security Committee stresses that the Tarmiyah file needs proactive and qualitative operations that address the security imbalance and end ongoing bloody attacks in the district.

Tarmiyah district is one of the six districts that surround Baghdad.