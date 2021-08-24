Report

MP calls for a social strategy to end security distress in al-Tarmiyah

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-24T11:54:01+0000
Shafaq News/ Member of the Parliamentary Committee for Security and Defense called on authorities to initiate a social approach to ease the situation in al-Tarmiyah, north of Baghdad, in order to put an end to the security turmoil in the district.

Committee Member, MP Jasim Jbara, told Shafaq News Agency, "addressing the situation in al-Tarmiyah district requires active social measures to relieve the sectarian pressure. First, investments from outside the district shall be prohibited..the locals cannot be deprived of the chance of benefiting from those investments."

"Locals took the most damage from the deteriorating security situation and terrorist attacks," he elaborated, "more than 2,000 persons sustained some kind of damage from the terrorist groups in al-Tarmiyah."

The lawmaker called for "devising plans to evade the sectarian friction that the forces of darkness are trying to exploit."

Unit from the Iraqi security forces and the Popular Mobilization launched an operation in al-Tarmiyah to clear the orchards and villages from the remnants of the terrorist organization of ISIS.

