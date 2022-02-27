MP asks al-Kadhimi on the legal basis of pardoning a drug dealer with powerful connections

Shafaq News/ A member of the Iraqi Parliament questioned the legal basis upon which the caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, recommended awarding the convicted drug dealer, Jawad Yaser Jawad, a special pardon.

Addressing al-Kadhimi, MP Hasan al-Salami sent an official letter comprising a set of questions about the "Constitutional and legal basis" of the Prime Minister's recommendation given that his government is only a caretaker.

Al-Salami noted that drug crimes are listed among "trans-border crimes" that are not covered by Article 73/1st of the Iraqi constitution.

The outgoing Iraqi President Barham Salih granted a special pardon to the son of Najaf's former governor, Jawad Yaser Luay al-Yasiri. The latter was serving a life sentence after being found guilty of drug dealing.