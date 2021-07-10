Report

MP affirms that Parliament will pass a controversial act before the end of the current legislative term

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-10T09:16:50+0000
Shafaq News/ A member of the Parliamentary Committee for Security and Defense on Saturday said that the Parliament will be able to approve the notorious "Cybercrimes Act" before the conclusion of the current legislative term.

Committee member, MP Gatah al-Rikabi, said in a statement to Shafaq News agency, "the Parliamentary Committee for Security and Defense requested withdrawing the bill from the agenda after it was scheduled for voting."

"The Withdrawal request was submitted after the committee received remarks from security institutions and departments," he added, "the remarks will be considered to introduce amendments to the bill."

"The remaining time from the legislative term is sufficient to vote on the act," he concluded.

The Cybercrime act has sparked controversy in the civil, popular, and media bodies. Some articles, according to people familiar with the matter, deter the freedom of speech and hinder the right of access to information.

