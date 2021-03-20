Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

MP admonishes Al-Kadhimi for arresting al-Soumydaie

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-20T10:09:18+0000
MP admonishes Al-Kadhimi for arresting al-Soumydaie

Shafaq News/ The Member of the Iraqi Parliament, Madloul al-Jarba, lashed out at the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, and the Parliament Speaker, Muhammad al-Halbousi, against the backdrop of arresting the political analysis, Ibrahim al-Soumydaie.

Al-Jarba said in a statement today, Saturday, "so far, we do not know the real reasons behind the arrest of Ibrahim al-Soumydaie."

"If he was arrested for criticizing the heads of the government and the Parliament, I say that the president who fears the constructive criticism on whatsapp and Facebook he does not deserve to lead a country."

A member of the arrested politician informed Shafaq News Agency that a security force arrested al-Soumydaie at his residence in al-Harithiya, Baghdad.

Al-Soumydaie, a former officer in the Iraqi Army, is a lawyer, politician, and journalist. He is a member of Al-Rafidain center and a former Cheif editor in al-Zaman magazine.

related

Al-Kadhimi dismissed Dhi Qar governor, source reveals

Date: 2021-02-26 17:54:19
Al-Kadhimi dismissed Dhi Qar governor, source reveals

Al-Kadhimi to Paris next month

Date: 2020-09-21 05:54:32
Al-Kadhimi to Paris next month

Al-Kadhimi to achieve an agreement with the International Monetary Fund

Date: 2020-08-19 18:25:45
Al-Kadhimi to achieve an agreement with the International Monetary Fund

PUK discusses with Al-Kadhimi the region's share of the 2021 budget

Date: 2021-02-07 20:06:55
PUK discusses with Al-Kadhimi the region's share of the 2021 budget

Al-Kadhimi to visit Duhok today

Date: 2020-09-10 10:40:41
Al-Kadhimi to visit Duhok today

Al-Kadhimi to visit Erbil tomorrow

Date: 2020-09-09 14:21:38
Al-Kadhimi to visit Erbil tomorrow

Al-Kadhimi: from a unified national discourse to a broader regional dialogue

Date: 2021-03-15 16:22:26
Al-Kadhimi: from a unified national discourse to a broader regional dialogue

Iran supports Al-Kadhimi's government to confront the crises

Date: 2020-09-28 07:48:44
Iran supports Al-Kadhimi's government to confront the crises