MP accusing "political parties" of blocking the quorum to halt Ministers' questioning

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-01T17:12:13+0000
MP accusing "political parties" of blocking the quorum to halt Ministers' questioning

Shafaq News/ A member of the Parliamentary Committee for Integrity accused "Political Parties" she did not name of "stalling the questioning" of Ministers affiliated with them in the Parliament.

Committee Member, MP Aliya Nassif, said, "well-known political parties are trying to halt the Parliament sessions by blocking the quorum and prevent questioning the Minister of Oil."

"Ministers in the government are ostensibly independent. However, in the deep, he is affiliated with a political party. Those parties block the quorum to preclude summoning or questioning its Minister."

The law-making body failed earlier today to convene by lack of quorum, and it was adjourned to next Thursday.

