MP accuses the head of the Finance Committee of abusing the employees' salaries

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-02T11:58:20+0000
MP accuses the head of the Finance Committee of abusing the employees' salaries

Shafaq News/ MP Abdul Hadi al-Saadawi accused, on Tuesday, Haitham al-Jubouri, head of the Finance Committee in the Iraqi Parliament, of using his position to transform the federal budget to "Contractors" budget.

 Al-Saadawi said in a statement received by Shafaq News,  "Haitham al-Jubouri, head of the Finance Committee, transfers huge sums from the employees’ salaries' deductions to private sector companies to compensate them for the high exchange rate."

 Al-Saadawi called on the presidency and the members of Parliament to "stand against such measures that burden the employee and the citizen at the expense of their simple sustenance," calling for "taking steps to reduce their burdens, but not at the expense of deducting their salaries."

