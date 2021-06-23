MP accuses the Parliament Presidium of complacency

Shafaq News/ A member of "al-Hikma" bloc in the Iraqi Parliament chastised the Parliament Presidium for the failure to convene the sessions. MP Ali al-Budairi told Shafaq News Agency, "the Parliament failed to convene again because of the absences and the MPs being busy with their electoral campaigning." "This severely impacted the legislative and monitoring work of the Council and halted the legal quorum of the sessions." "The Parliament Presidium is responsible for this failure since it does not enforce the Internal Code of the Parliament against absentees and boycotters. The heads of the parliamentary blocs are also responsible for not instructing their MPs to attend." Yesterday, Tuesday, the Iraqi lawmaking body adjourned the session after failing to secure the quorum with less than 120 MPs in the parliament hall. A source told Shafaq News Agency that the attendees' count did not meet the quorum, which prompted the Parliament Presidium to adjourn the session to Sunday. The source added, "the attending MPs were less than 120."

