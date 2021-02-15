MP accuses the PMF of the enforced disappearance of hundreds in al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ MP Ghazi Al-Kaoud, a member of the Parliamentary Tribal Committee, accused on Monday al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) of "abducting" hundreds of the governorate's citizens, while former ISIS leaders are "masters" in the Green Zone.

Al-Kaoud said in a statement to Shafaq News agency that al-Anbar is a victim of an international conspiracy, "it made enormous sacrifices. Nevertheless, some accuse it of being the terrorist governorate because some of its citizens joined ISIS."

"The people of al-Anbar stood against ISIS, in particular, the members of the Albu Nimer tribe, against which an annihilation decision was taken."

Al-Kaoud added, "al-Anbar faced another crime when it was liberated from ISIS. It was when al-Hashd al-Shaabi, operating under the command of the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, took hundreds of citizens’ hostage, especially from the Albu Nimr tribe, whose fate remains unknown until this moment."

“After liberating al-Anbar from ISIS, which is considered a stage of “Havoc”, as liberating of al-Anbar had destroyed it more than ISIS did. Ultimately, compensations for those who sacrificed their children and assets to clear their cities were not paid.”

Al-Kaoud explained, “al-Anbar's fall and ISIS entry into some governorates is a conspiracy designated by America, Israel, and their aides from neighboring countries. Besides, the Iraqi government has hidden the criminals who slaughtered the sons of al-Anbar and the rest of the governorates. The Iraqi government and its security forces are still concealing those who committed the most heinous crimes against the sons of Iraq."

Al-Kaoud concluded his statement by saying, “Those who were the leaders of ISIS are now masters in the Green Zone. We have become ashamed to tell the citizens that we are your representatives in the state since we could not fulfill our duty towards them."