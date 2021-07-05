Report

MP accuses influential parties in the Government of halting the Parliament sessions

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-05T16:38:37+0000
MP accuses influential parties in the Government of halting the Parliament sessions
Shafaq News/ MP of al-Fatah Coalition accused powerful parties in PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi's Government of disrupting the Parliament convention.

The Iraqi Parliament failed to gather the required quorum to hold sessions for questioning Minister of Finance Ayad Allawi on two occasions, and Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq Ghaleb Makhif in one.

MPs and political blocs accused the Parliament Presidium of halting the convention of important sessions, particularly the sessions dedicated for questioning Ministers. However, it refuted these accusations categorically.

"Influential political forces in the government are working to disrupt the parliament, similar to dissolving the provincial councils, in order to grant the government greater powers without legislative oversight."

"Disrupting the oversight role will make the government operate in isolation from the parliament’s authority. The Iraqi street is awaiting the enactment of important laws, especially in conjunction with very critical conditions in the country." 

 Shaalan added, "The Presidency of the House of Representatives are courteous to these influential political forces. It shall work hard to implement the parliament's internal system without any pressure or courtesy."

