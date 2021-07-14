MP accuses "International parties" of targeting power towers in Iraq 

Shafaq News/ Member of the Parliamentary Committee for Security and Defense accused international actors he did not name of bombing power transmission towers to ultimately tamper with the Iraqi economy.

Committee Member, MP Abdul Khaleq Medhat al-Azzawi, told Shafaq News agency, "external and regional use ISIS and recruits internal gangs to target power towers in order to disrupt the Iraqi economy and draw the country back to early ages."

"All the attacks targeting power towers lie within sectors of the Iraqi army, police, and al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) by ISIS operatives led by international parties, in addition to gangs executing the attacks and tamper with the power towers."

"ISIS is not the only party involved in the tower attacks. There is a systematic regional scheme targeting the country's capabilities and economy for political goals and objectives,” he explained, "ISIS became scattered small gangs in remote areas and caves. The nomenclature of the Islamic State has become a dream that has gone forever. They cannot execute any operations or plans without support."