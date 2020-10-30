MP Nahla Al-Fahdawi withdraws from the recently formed Iraqi Front

Shafaq News / Member of the Iraqi Forces Alliance, MP Nahla Al-Fahdawi, announced on Friday that she does not belong to the Iraqi Front, which was recently formed under the leadership of Osama al-Nujaifi.

Al-Fahdawi said in a statement, "We confirm that we are not part of the Iraqi front. We are still committed to the Iraqi forces alliance", calling on the political forces to, "unite efforts to complete the necessary legislation to hold early elections that express the will of the citizens".

Al-Fahdawi affirmed, "her support for the Presidency of Parliament and the procedures that would contribute to expediting the completion of the legislative framework and preparing for the elections."

On Friday, the Iraqi Front was formed of 35 MPs; the Salvation and Development Front headed by Osama al-Nujaifi, the Iraqi Islamic Party headed by Rashid al-Azzawi, the Arab Project headed by businessman Khamis al-Khanjar, the masses bloc headed by Ahmed al-Jubouri, and the independent Iraqi bloc.

Earlier, a source in the front revealed that it would formally request the dismissal of Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi from his post.



