MP Khashan wins legal case against Former PM Al-Kadhimi

Shafaq News / Deputy Bassem Khashan declared his victory in a lawsuit he filed against the former Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi concerning the unconstitutional nature of the instructions regarding the formation of the Secretariat General of the Council of Ministers.

Khashan stated in a Facebook post that "the Federal Supreme Court ruled the invalidity of the instructions for the formation of the Secretariat General of the Council of Ministers and its tasks, numbered 2 for the year 2022, issued by the former Prime Minister during the interim period on October 7, 2022, just twenty days before the vote on the Sudanese government."

He pointed out, "Al-Kadhimi granted the Secretary-General powers that made his position equivalent to or even greater than that of the Prime Minister in some of these tasks."

Earlier, Deputy Khashan filed a lawsuit seeking a ruling on the unconstitutionality and annulment of the instructions for the formation of the Secretariat General of the Council of Ministers and its tasks, numbered (2) for the year 2022, issued by the former Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi during the interim period.