MP Khashan sues al-Halboosi for violating the constitution

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-01T10:58:51+0000
MP Khashan sues al-Halboosi for violating the constitution

Shafaq News / Independent MP Bassem Khashan revealed on Friday that he submitted a complaint against the Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Mohammed al-Halboosi, on charges of violating the constitution and breaking the oath.

The Court is set to hold a session to look into the matter on July 18.

Khashan said in a post on Facebook, "I will not hesitate to appeal any law, regulation, decision, or procedure that violates the constitution, regardless of who will benefit or be harmed from it."

Khashan submitted several complaints recently, including one against the Emergency bill on food security and development.

