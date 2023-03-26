MP Demands Summoning Kuwaiti Ambassador Over Controversial TV Series

Shafaq News / Independent Iraqi MP Mustafa Jabbar Sanad called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday to summon the Kuwaiti ambassador to Iraq over a controversial Kuwaiti TV series.

In a letter addressed to Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Sanad said, "We have recently noticed a Kuwaiti drama series called 'Dafaat London,' aired on MBC channels, which has sparked a wave of intense anger among the Iraqi public."

He added that the series discusses a pivotal period in the lives of Iraqis between the 1970s and 1980s, containing clear offenses to the Iraqi people of all backgrounds and erasing the image of Iraqi scientific and intellectual competencies during that period, such as the late Zaha Hadid and others.

Sanad continued, "This is a distortion and falsification of facts." He pointed out that the innate generosity and chivalry of the Iraqi people were not acknowledged in the series, citing the recent Gulf Cup 25 held in Basra, where the Iraqi people demonstrated warm hospitality and good intentions towards their Gulf brethren. "It was our people's initiative to open a new page that proves good intentions and strong bonds. Therefore, we request the summoning of the Kuwaiti ambassador regarding this matter."

The TV series "Dafaat London" (London Class) has sparked widespread reactions from Iraqis due to the portrayal of Iraqi women working as maids for a Kuwaiti student, which many Iraqis consider an insult to Iraqi women.