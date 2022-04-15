MP Dakhil warns of the fire crisis in refugee camps

Shafaq News / MP Vian Dakhil, said on Friday that the fires breaking out in refugee camps are exacerbating their suffering. Dakhil said in a statement that there are no official statistics about the number of the fires, but they always result in human and material losses, noting that two days ago, a 26-years old man passed away in Jam-meshko camp in a fire that broke out in the camp. The representative added that comprehensive solutions must be reached to address this problem, pointing out that the refugees' tents are very worn out. She stressed the need to provide manual fire extinguishers, raise awareness among the refugees, and deploy more civil defense teams in anticipation of any possible incidents.

