MP Ahmed Al-Jubouri withdraws from Al-Nujaifi's alliance

Shafaq News / MP Ahmed Al-Jubouri announced his withdrawal from the Iraqi front, led by Ossama al-Nujaifi, hours after a meeting between MP Khamis Al-Khanjar and Al-Halbousi.

Al-Jubouri said in a statement that he withdrew from the front, "after an objective rereading of the goals and results to prevent diligence and personal interests from destabilizing the foundations of the constitutional partnership and the supreme interests of the nation, and respecting the priorities and aspirations of the electoral public and the rules of political action in regions that have not yet recovered from the destruction of ISIS and the unsecured rights."

"When the political project moves from defending the rights of the component within the constants of citizenship to political rivalry with partners and allies, it turns into a great burden on the components, at a time when we need to work together to provide a safe environment for elections that fulfill the demands of citizens," he stressed.