MOFA calls Ankara to withdraw its forces from Iraq

Shafaq News / On Thursday, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs delivered a protest note to the Turkish ambassador in Baghdad, Alireza Günay, condemning the attack on a tourist resort in Zakho of Dohuk Governorate, Kurdistan Region.

"The Iraqi government condemns this heinous crime committed by the Turkish forces, representing the top of their continuous attacks on Iraq's sovereignty."

The Ministry considered the attack a "provocative action that cannot be tolerated."

"Iraq calls Turkey to withdraw its forces from Iraqi territory, on and solve its internal problems, away from the borders of Iraq."

The Ministry also demands Ankara submit "a formal apology and compensate the families of the innocent martyrs and wounded."

The Turkish army has regularly attacked regions in Kurdistan, saying it targets PKK ammunition depots, caves, and other hideouts.

The last Turkish bombardment was yesterday when four shells fell on the Barakh resort in Zakho of Kurdistan, killing nine tourists and wounding 29 others.

The Iraqi and Kurdish authorities, many countries, the Arab League, and UNAMI condemned the attack, considering it "a violation against Iraqi territory."

Protesters marched through the streets of the Iraqi governorates condemning the attack and calling to expel the Turkish Ambassador and Consuls.

In turn, Turkey denied carrying out any attack against civilians in Kurdistan.

"According to the information we received from the Turkish Armed Forces, we did not carry out any attack against civilians," the foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, said.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry asked Iraqi government officials not to make statements on the Duhok attack "under the influence of rhetoric and propaganda" of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).