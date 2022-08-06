Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

MOFA: Iraq condemns the Zionist aggression on Gaza

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-06T16:34:05+0000
MOFA: Iraq condemns the Zionist aggression on Gaza

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraq condemned the Israeli aggression on Gaza, which killed about 14 people.

"Iraq condemns and denounces the Zionist aggression, which targeted many areas in the Gaza Strip, and resulted in the death of Palestinian citizens, including a girl, and the injury of others." The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

"The language of violence used by the Zionist entity foretells more tension and creates tension. This would only escalate the situation without reaching any solution." The Ministry added.

Israel on Friday killed one of the group's senior commanders in a surprise daytime air strike on a high-rise building in Gaza City, which drew rocket salvoes in response.

The Israeli attack also killed 14 citizens and wounded more than 100.

On Saturday, Israel struck Gaza and Palestinians fired rockets at Israeli cities.

Palestinian militants fired at least 160 rockets across the border, setting off air raid sirens and sending people running to bomb shelters as far as the central Israeli city of Modiin, between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Islamic Jihad said it had targeted Israel's main international gateway, Ben Gurion Airport. Still, the rocket fell short near Modiin, around 20 kilometers (12 miles) away, and the Civil Aviation Authority said the airport was operating as usual with flight routes adjusted.

related

The US and Israel Prepare for Iranian Revenge

Date: 2021-01-05 21:36:24
The US and Israel Prepare for Iranian Revenge

Scoop: U.S. and Israel huddle on drone threat from Iran

Date: 2021-06-24 05:55:49
Scoop: U.S. and Israel huddle on drone threat from Iran

Hamas and Islamic Jihad praise the Iraqi firm position concerning normalization with Israel

Date: 2022-05-12 20:43:02
Hamas and Islamic Jihad praise the Iraqi firm position concerning normalization with Israel

Iraqi Shiite Factions redeployed on the borders with Syria

Date: 2021-01-14 10:58:47
Iraqi Shiite Factions redeployed on the borders with Syria

Report: Israel in contact with most Arab countries, including Iraq

Date: 2021-08-05 21:06:06
Report: Israel in contact with most Arab countries, including Iraq

Iraqi parliament to vote on a bill banning the normalization with Israel next week-source

Date: 2022-05-19 15:51:07
Iraqi parliament to vote on a bill banning the normalization with Israel next week-source

An Israeli journalist thanks Nuri Al-Maliki for his visit to Tel Aviv

Date: 2021-01-17 15:24:24
An Israeli journalist thanks Nuri Al-Maliki for his visit to Tel Aviv

Haaretz: Israel Says Iranian Base Spearheading Regional Drone Attacks

Date: 2021-09-12 08:37:09
Haaretz: Israel Says Iranian Base Spearheading Regional Drone Attacks