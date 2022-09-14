Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-14T09:29:21+0000
MIT “brings” two PKK members from Makhmur Camp to Türkiye

Shafaq News/ Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) arrested two PKK members during an operation in the Makhmour camp in the Nineveh Governorate of Iraq.

The Anadolu News Agency quoted security sources as saying that the arrested are a man and a woman.

Khatib Gunai, nicknamed "Shahan/Cihan," illegally crossed Iranian borders in September 2019, then moved to the Makhmour camp in northern Iraq to join the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), where he trained and was appointed as a commander.

Aya Ahmed, Syrian, nicknamed "Tekushin Qamishli/Jeevan," had joined the YPG/PKK in Syria. Later she moved to Iraq and trained in the Gara region before her stay at the camp in 2018.

Earlier this week, Turkish intelligence forces "neutralized" a so-called senior member of the PKK group in northern Iraq, security sources told Anadolu.

Vedat Aksac, code-named Sahan, is said to be in charge of the ringleader of the PKK's assassination team. According to the sources, "two other terrorists were neutralized in operation by Türkiye's MIT in Iraq's Erbil region."

The sources added that Ates was active in the YDG-H, a PKK offshoot, and personally involved "in the terror group's activities."

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the people in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its 35-year campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – was listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU.

