Lutke urges Iraq to close its airspace against UK's forced repatriation measures

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-21T15:41:40+0000
Shafaq News/ The United Kingdom has been forcefully repatriating Iraqi Kurds to their country of origin, the Summit "Lutke" Foundation for refugees and displaced persons affairs revealed on Saturday.

A statement by Lutke said that the British government's measures "exacerbates the entire situation in Iraq and Kurdistan."

The statement said that the organization will "spare no effort to halt the forced repatriation of the Iraqi Kurds from Britain."

Lutke said it will cooperate with international and local organizations to "exert pressure upon the United Kingdom's representative in Iraq," dismissing the British government's deed as a "flagrant violation of human rights."

Lutke urged the Iraqi government to prevent the UK government from using its airspace to accomplish the repatriation work.

