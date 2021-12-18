Lutke: +53 thousand Iraqis left the country in 2021

Shafaq News/ More than 53 thousand Iraqis had left the country in 2021, the head of the "Summit (Lutke) Foundation for Refugee and Displaced Affairs", Ari Jalal, said on Saturday.

Jalal's remarks came during a press conference the foundation held on December 18, which marks the International Migrants Day.

"Due to the unfavorable conditions Iraq and the Kurdistan Region are living, the lack of basic amenities, and the lack job opportunities, migration continues as in the past years."

"During the current year, 53 thousand Iraqis had migrated from Iraq and applied for asylum in Europe," he added, "53 Iraqi migrants and refugees died in separate incidents around the globe. The foundation was able to recover the body of 36 persons to their families."

According to Lutke:

In 2015, 186,422 left the country, 25 died and seven went missing.

In 2016, 160,717 left the country, 78 died and 54 went missing.

In 2017, 92,691 left the country, 29 died and 67 went missing.

In 2018, 69,203 left the country, 54 died and 18 went missing.

In 2016, 34,000 left the country, 37 died and 16 went missing.