Lutke: +30,000 Iraqis have left the country

Shafaq News/ More than 30,000 Iraqis have left the country since January 2021, a survey issued by the Summit "Lutke" organization earlier today, Saturday, said.

The chair of the organization, Aray Jalal, said earlier today that 37,250 Iraqis have immigrated over the past eight months.

"Ten died, and twelve are missing," Jalal asserted.

The recent conflict has contributed to an atmosphere of uncertainty and instability, which has been one of the main drivers of outmigration of Iraqis. Iraq continues to face complex migration management challenges, including a large number of internally displaced persons (IDPs), infrastructure and poverty, and lack of effective management of the growing unemployment.