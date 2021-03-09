Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Low rainfall and outflows affected water deserves in Diyala river dams, official says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-09T11:39:14+0000
Low rainfall and outflows affected water deserves in Diyala river dams, official says

Shafaq News/ Water levels in the dams on Diyala rivers have fallen to a "worrying level" in part due to low rainfall and outflow limitations, the Ministry of Water Resources said.

The spokesman for the Ministry, Awni Dhiab, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "the outflow to Tigris and Euphrates rivers and the water reserves for Iraq are good this year," indicating, "the problem only lies in Diyala governorate due to low rainfall and the limited outflow from the Iranian side."

Hoping that rainfalls improve in the upcoming months, Dhiab said, "low rainfall and limited outflow deterred the reserves in Darbandikhan and Hemrin dams on Diyala rivers."

"The agricultural plan does not include cultivating rice in Diyala," he added, "but corn and other summer crops would be affected."

Rainfalls this winter in Iraq were less than that over the past two years during the same period. This is more prominent in mid-Iraq compared to the eastern territories.

related

80% of the displacement file had been resolved, an official says

Date: 2021-01-22 15:20:56
80% of the displacement file had been resolved, an official says

Security Forces, PMF destroy ISIS points in Diyala

Date: 2021-03-05 10:51:22
Security Forces, PMF destroy ISIS points in Diyala

The chairman of Diyala's artists Syndicate passed away from COVID-19

Date: 2020-08-30 12:47:51
The chairman of Diyala's artists Syndicate passed away from COVID-19

Child labor and beggary have increased by more than 20% in Diyala, The Human Rights Office says

Date: 2020-12-27 14:53:48
Child labor and beggary have increased by more than 20% in Diyala, The Human Rights Office says

Diyala demands radical solutions to security gaps at the borders with Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-18 16:39:00
Diyala demands radical solutions to security gaps at the borders with Kurdistan

An Iraqi party refuses dividing Diyala into two electoral districts

Date: 2020-08-07 20:34:40
An Iraqi party refuses dividing Diyala into two electoral districts

ISIS snipers target Iraqi army in Diyala

Date: 2021-02-09 20:19:07
ISIS snipers target Iraqi army in Diyala

Diyala registers a 90% recovery rate of COVID-19

Date: 2020-09-15 17:41:39
Diyala registers a 90% recovery rate of COVID-19