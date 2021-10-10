Low election turnout in the Iraqi election in the early hours of the morning

Shafaq News/ Iraqis started on Sunday voting in a general election, their fifth legislative elections since the fall of the regime of late President Saddam Hussein at the hands of US forces and their allies in 2003. So far, the polling stations have witnessed low turnout in different governorates. Shafaq News Agency Correspondents in the Iraqi cities said that participation is expected to increase in the coming hours. Many Iraqi officials cast their ballots, including President Barham Salih, the Kurdish President, Nechirvan Barzani, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the leader of the Sadrist movement Muqtada al-Sadr, Ammar al-Hakim, Adel Abdul-Mahdi, Qubad Talabani, and Khamis al-Khanjar. Several months early, these elections were held under a new law designed to help independent candidates - a response to mass anti-government protests two years ago. Polling stations scattered across the country opened their doors at 7:00 local time to voters amid international supervision and strict security measures, as 23 million voters are eligible to vote to select 329 candidates for the parliamentary session, in which 57,834 polling stations were included. Last Friday, 821,800 out of 1196524 voters (69%) of Soldiers, prisoners, and displaced people voted in special early polls in Iraq.

