Loiseau stressed EU's support to Iraq in its war against terrorism

Shafaq News / The Chairwoman of the Subcommittee on Security and Defence of the European Parliament, Nathalie Loiseau, stressed that work is underway with Iraq to end terrorism.

Loiseau said in a press conference that ISIS's threat still prevails, noting that there are some of those who joined the terrorist organization in 2015 are being prosecuted in Europe.

She added that the European Union's mission to Iraq has an advisory role only.

The Chairwoman of the Subcommittee on Security and Defence said that Iraq is facing many challenges, the most prominent of which is the food security file.

Earlier today, the caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, received today a delegation from the European Parliament, headed by Loiseau.

Al-Kadhimi confirmed during the meeting that Iraq attaches great significance to its relations and cooperation with the European Union to combat terrorism and train the Iraqi forces, according to a statement by his office.

The statement added that al-Kadhimi stressed the need to expand the European mission's work in Iraq, to build stronger security agencies, deal with illegal migration files, crimes, drug dealing, etc...

For her part, Loiseau noted that the EU considers Iraq's prominent role in preserving security in the middle east, expressing Europe's will to keep supporting Iraq in its war against terrorism.

The meeting shed light on the current regional and international situation, the Russia-Ukrainian war, and the oil and foodstuff prices, according to the statement.