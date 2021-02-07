Report

Lockdown is ruled out..and the vaccine arrives by the end of the current month, MP says

Date: 2021-02-07T13:44:36+0000
Shafaq News/ The Parliamentary Health Committee ruled out imposing a lockdown amid rising COVID-19 infection rates.

A member of the committee, Jawad Al-Mousawi, told Shafaq News agency, "there is currently no intention to impose a partial or complete lockdown in Iraq."

Mousawi added, "there are other solutions such as educating the citizen about safety measures and restricting the movement of citizens in markets, malls, and crowded places," stressing, "Iraq will receive the vaccine by the end of the current month."

