Local official warning of ISIS recapturing a vital sub-district in Saladin

Shafaq News/ Government headquarters in Saladin's Toloul al-Baj might be overran by ISIS groups due to the lack of security presence, head of the sub-district Hatem al-Shammari revealed on Monday.

"There are no police or military formations in the sub-district, despite being a frontline village that is within less than 200 meters of contact with the terrorists," al-Shammari told Shafaq News Agency, "the terrorists are seeking the opportunity to attack amid the alarmingly fragile security in the sub-district."

The commissioner warned of "ISIS taking over Toloul al-Baj and controlling the vital Baghdad-Mosul road."

Earlier today, a member of the Sunni Tribal Mobilization was injured in an attack waged by a group of ISIS militants in the district of al-Shirqat.

The head of the Toloul al-Baj sub-district, Hatem al-Shammari, told Shafaq News Agency that the terrorists attacked a security checkpoint at the entrance of al-Daraat village in Toloul al-Baj.

"They exploited the sandstorm to wage their attack," he continued, "a fighter from the tribal Mobilization was injured."

"The stationing force responded to the source of fire and forced the attackers to flee," he concluded.