Local official undermines ISIS attacks in Tuz Khurmato: "Media show"

Shafaq News/ Deputy Commissioner of Tuz Khurmato deemed that the sporadic attacks carried out by ISIS as a desperate response to the exasperated terrorist gangs after cutting off their supply routes.

A group of ISIS terrorists attacked yesterday, Wednesday, a checkpoint of the Federal Police in Tuz Khurmato, east of Saladin, Killing a soldier and injuring three.

Hasan Zein el-Abedin, the deputy Commissioner of Tuz Khurmato, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "Security forces control all ISIS's routes in eastern Saladin...this pushed the organization to launch 'media show attack' to ameliorate the pressure and inflating the threat of ISIS."

Zein al-Abedin undermined the effect of the attacks, "they carry out these attacks to create a gap to escape into unguarded territories."

"Tuz Khurmato sectors are blocked against the terrorists. Reconnaissance and surveillance operations are ongoing. The security equation now is pursuing ISIS hideouts in the distant areas."