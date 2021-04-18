Local official killed in an explosion in Tikrit

Shafaq News / A security source in Saladin reported that a local official was killed in an explosion in the outskirts of Samarra district, southeast of Tikrit.

The source told Shafaq News agency that an explosive device placed in an electric power panel exploded this afternoon, in the house of the "Mukhtar" of Jalam village, Imad Khudair.

He added that the security services rushed to the scene of the incident, opened an investigation to uncover its circumstances, and launched a search campaign to arrest the perpetrators.