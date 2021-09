Shafaq News/ A local official in Diyala announced that he is no more running for the parliamentary elections as an independent candidate, in favor of Al-Fatah coalition candidate.

The deputy commissioner of al-Khalis, (northeast of Diyala) Uday Adnan al-Khadran, told Shafaq News Agency that he supports the Al-Fatah candidate in the district, Salem Ibrahim Al-Anbaki.

Early parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held on October 10.