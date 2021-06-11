Local official in Dhi Qar refutes reports on families' displacement due to water salinity and shortage 

Shafaq News/ A senior local official in the Dhi Qar governorate debunked emerging reports on families displacing from their hometowns because of drought and water salinity.

The Deputy Commissioner of the Chibayesh district, Husam Abdul-Bari, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "the administration did not register the displacement of any family. Displacement, whether inside or outside of the governorate, requires an official letter from the administration of the Chibayesh district to the destination."

"Water level did not fall below 140 centimeters; equal to last year," he added, "the Ministry of Water Resources pledged to raise the water releases to the marshes."

"Reports about water salinity surpassing 5000 per million are exaggerated. The latest updates to water salinity records in the Dhanaeb area in the district ranged between 2000 and 2500 particles per million."