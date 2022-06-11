Local official accuses certain parties of orchestrating "politicized protests" 

Shafaq News/ The Commissioner of Tuz Khurmato, Hasan Zein al-Abidin, warned of "conspiracies and strifes" orchestrated by certain political parties to undermine stability in the district by abusing issues outside the jurisdiction of the governorates and administrative units.

"Some parties promoted suspicious demonstrations in Tuz Khurmato to protest the gasoline and power crises and demand projects beyond the powers of the governorates and administrative units," Zein al-Abidin told Shafaq News Agency, "the people, however, preferred not to get involved in these demonstrations."

"The gasoline crisis was instantly resolved after the visit of the head of petroleum products department and diagnosing the idiosyncrasy," he continued, "regarding gasoline and oil products, Tuz Khurmato trumps most of the Iraqi administrative units."

"The power crisis is a nationwide situation. Tuz Khurmato is not France. It is not isolated from crises that could not be resolved by the powers of the governorate and district."

"The private generators' situation in Tuz Khurmato is ideal. The fees in the district are the lower throughout the country."

Zein al-Abidin shed light on the potable water crisis in Tuz Khurmato. "The Kirkuk irrigation project is far from here. The alternation of water releases between the areas exacerbated the crisis."

The local official accused political parties he did not name of "politicizing the demonstrations and inciting ethnic strifes.. Thankfully, these demonstrations were aborted because of the public discontent and incompatibility with the people's interests."

Activists in Tuz Khurmato called for demonstration to demand resolving the water and power crisis and completing the 100-bed hospital, but later it was halted for lack of public endorsement. Another demonstration is scheduled to take place later this month.