Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Local officer refutes reports on PMF deploying troops in the regional waters near Kuwait 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-29T16:37:51+0000
Local officer refutes reports on PMF deploying troops in the regional waters near Kuwait 

Shafaq News/ The chair of Basra's Organization for Iraqi fisherpersons, Badran al-Tamimi, refuted the media reports about al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) dispatching a force to protect the Iraqi fisherpersons working in the regional waters Iraq shares with Kuwait.

"A PMF security delegation visited yesterday the fish auction and inquired on the status of Iraqi fisherpersons in the regional waters. We answered their questions and they left and nothing else happened," al-Tamimi said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency.

"The Kuwaiti coastguards continue to harass the Iraqi fisherpersons; increasingly lately, infact," he added, "however, there are no detainees in the custody of the Kuwaiti authorities, except for an Iraqi person sentenced to life."

"The reports about PMF taking control of the regional waters with Kuwait are baseless," he concluded.

Yesterday, Iraqi MP Alaa al-Haidari called on the PMF to deploy forces along the regional waters Iraq shares with Kuwait to protect the Iraqi fisherpersons from the Kuwaiti coastguards harassment.

Later, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement expressing discontent with the statements of the Iraqi lawmaker.

related

PMF thwarts an ISIS attempt to infiltrate Jurf al-Nasr 

Date: 2021-07-15 05:24:46
PMF thwarts an ISIS attempt to infiltrate Jurf al-Nasr 

PMF launches second phase of "Labbaik Ya Rasolallah" operation

Date: 2020-11-11 08:07:38
PMF launches second phase of "Labbaik Ya Rasolallah" operation

PMF:ISIS terrorists' infiltration attempts from Syria to Iraq dropped by 90%

Date: 2022-01-28 12:56:52
PMF:ISIS terrorists' infiltration attempts from Syria to Iraq dropped by 90%

PMF thwarts an ISIS attack in Kirkuk 

Date: 2022-04-26 21:43:05
PMF thwarts an ISIS attack in Kirkuk 

PMF foils a terrorist attack in Nineveh

Date: 2021-09-27 15:38:11
PMF foils a terrorist attack in Nineveh

Al-Hashd al-Shaabi denies reports of filing a lawsuit against "Abu Al-Askari"

Date: 2020-12-28 16:21:25
Al-Hashd al-Shaabi denies reports of filing a lawsuit against "Abu Al-Askari"

PMF thwarts an ISIS attack in north Diyala

Date: 2022-01-01 21:01:41
PMF thwarts an ISIS attack in north Diyala

PMF thwarts an attempt to blow up power transmission towers in Tikrit

Date: 2021-11-11 08:08:32
PMF thwarts an attempt to blow up power transmission towers in Tikrit