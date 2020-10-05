Iraq News

Local and international organizations implement several projects in Miqdadiyah

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-10-05T14:49:40+0000
Shafaq News / A local official in Diyala announced today, Monday, that two international and local organizations are implementing development projects in Miqdadiyah district, 40 km northeast of Baqubah.

Al-Miqdadiya commissioner, Hatim Abd Jawad al-Tamimi, told Shafaq News agency, "The Danish Council for Refugees has implemented a 1,600-meter water network project in Miqdadiyah district, indicating that the project aims to reduce the drinking water crisis".

In a related context, Al-Tamimi said, "a local organization, completed a project to restore and repair 60 homes in several villages in the district, to help previously displaced families and consolidate peace and stability".

"These projects come within the frameworks and plans of cooperation between Miqdadiyah administration and international and local organizations, within the areas that have been exposed to sprecific living conditions", He said.

