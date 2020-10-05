Local and international organizations implement several projects in Miqdadiyah

Shafaq News / A local official in Diyala announced today, Monday, that two international and local organizations are implementing development projects in Miqdadiyah district, 40 km northeast of Baqubah.

Al-Miqdadiya commissioner, Hatim Abd Jawad al-Tamimi, told Shafaq News agency, "The Danish Council for Refugees has implemented a 1,600-meter water network project in Miqdadiyah district, indicating that the project aims to reduce the drinking water crisis".

In a related context, Al-Tamimi said, "a local organization, completed a project to restore and repair 60 homes in several villages in the district, to help previously displaced families and consolidate peace and stability".