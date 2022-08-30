Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
All News
Live stream from inside the Green Zone
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-08-30T10:43:39+0000
related
Missiles target the Green Zone
Date: 2020-09-15 06:34:09
SMC confirms: four Katyusha rockets landed in the Green Zone
Date: 2022-08-30 06:58:47
Sirens sounded in the US embassy compound over an unidentified flying object
Date: 2022-07-02 19:20:24
Heavy security deployment in the Green Zone as demonstrators trickle
Date: 2021-10-19 11:05:41
Shiite political parties comment on the attacks in the Green Zone
Date: 2020-12-20 21:05:36
CF supporters storm the Green Zone
Date: 2022-08-01 14:47:18
Authorities tighten security measures at the entrances of the Green Zone
Date: 2021-05-26 12:26:54
Security alert in Baghdad's Green Zone amid public discontent of removing al-Muhandis's pictures from al-Fardous square
Date: 2021-12-25 06:33:01
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.