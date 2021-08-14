Lithuania’ President praises Iraq's cooperation in the file of illegal immigrants

Shafaq News/ The Chargé d'Affairs to Warsaw, Minister Hussein Mansour Al-Safi, renewed, on Saturday, Iraq’s rejection to use its citizens in international conflicts.

Al-Safi noted, "the Iraqi government is interested in listening to more proposals from the Lithuanian side regarding solving the problem of immigrants and what the Lithuanian government can offer to encourage them to return voluntarily, especially since they were subjected to a major deception by the smuggling mafias that cost them large sums of money and used them as a tool in a political struggle."

This came during an official meeting via video, chaired by the President of of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda with the participation of the Lithuanian Border Guard Commander and ambassadors and representatives of the countries of Iraq, Turkey, Afghanistan and Congo, according to a statement issued by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

For his part, the President of Lithuania praised Iraq's cooperation in the file of illegal immigrants flowing across the Lithuanian borders with Belarus.

He stressed that his country respects the rules of international humanitarian law that emphasize respect for human rights, but reserves the right to protect its borders and territorial sovereignty in the event of a threat to its national security and the security of the European Union to which it belongs.

The Iraqi Chargé d'Affairs invited the President of Lithuania to visit Iraq, noting that this visit supports bilateral relations and enhances the interests of the two peoples.